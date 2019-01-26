A Tamil Nadu schoolgirl lodged a complaint against her father for not building a toilet in their house and the girl is now appointed as the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ Ambassador of Ambur Municipality, which is around 180 km from capital Chennai.

A Tamil Nadu schoolgirl lodged a complaint against her father for not building a toilet in their house and the girl is now appointed as the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ Ambassador of Ambur Municipality, which is around 180 km from capital Chennai. Esanullah, the father of the girl child, a resident of Ambur Natrajapuram Pillaiyar Koil Street, had no clue when he received a call from the police station. He was subsequently asked to appear before the police officials and he got amazed when he saw his wife and daughter in the police station.

Hanifa Zara, who is a student of a second Class, went to the Ambur police station with a pre-written complaint. She mentioned in her complaint that her father was postponing the procedure of building a toilet in their house. She requested police officials to arrest her father with immediate effect as he was not providing them with basic amenities like toilet facility.

The police informed the whole scenario to the Ambur municipality Health Department officials. The Health Department personnel then had a conversation with Zara to persuade her. Zara went back to her house after getting assurance from authorities.

The health department officials subsequently informed the District Collector about the complaint made by the school girl. As per the instructions, the municipality has begun the construction of a toilet behind Zara’s house under the “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan” scheme.

The people of Ambur and the Municipality officials congratulated Zara for her efforts and she is appointed as the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ Ambassador of Ambur Municipality.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More