The Tamil Nadu government on Monday ordered the closure of Sterlite plant following the death of 13 people in police firing during the anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi. The protests against the Sterlite plant was happening over 100 days in Tuticorin.

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday ordered the closure of Sterlite plant following the death of 13 people in police firing during the anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi. The protests against the Sterlite plant was happening over 100 days in Tuticorin as the agitators were protesting against the expansion of the plant as it was polluting the environment. The decision has come after a cabinet meeting by the Tamil Nadu government.

In the last couple of days, the protests over Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi has been at the centre-stage of nation’s attention after around 13 lives were lost and more than 100 people were injured in the clashes, police firing while it was dealing with angry agitators who were marching towards the plant.

Following the violent protests in Thoothukudi, the Tamil Nadu government was at the Centre of the criticism after the administration failed to control the protesters. Government critics had questioned the intent of police firing and who gave its orders.

Section 144 was imposed in the affected area and internet services were also suspended in the wake of protests in Thoothukudi. A couple of days ago, DMK leader Kanimozhi and other Opposition leaders were detained in Chennai’s Egmore during a dusk-to-dawn bandh condemning the police firing that took place in Thoothukudi. Tamil Nadu police also detained VCK leader Thirumavalavan, who was also protesting with other party members and leaders. Reports said that the Congress and the Left parties are also among those who are backing the bandh. According to a report in the Indian Express, around 20,000 security personnel have been deployed in the sensitive areas of region.

On May 23, the Madras High Court had put a stay on the construction of new a copper smelter by Sterlite Industries in Thoothukudi. According to a report, the incident had triggered speculation that the police firing during the protest was all planned earlier.

