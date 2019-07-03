Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami has said that the state government will continue with the 69 percent quota for admission to medical colleges and any further decision on implementation of 10 percent EWS quota will be taken after discussion with other parties.

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, K Palaniswani on Tuesday informed that the Tamil Nadu government will follow the existing 69 percent reservation quota in the admissions to various medical colleges of the state. In the 69 percent formula, 50 percent of reservation is given to backward classes and 19 percent to scheduled castes.

The Medical Council of India (MCI) has proposed a 25 percent increase in the number of medical seats in colleges for the states, which implement the 10 percent quota for the economically weaker sections. The Council had asked all the states to reply on their offer before June 28, 2019.

While speaking on the issue of 10 percent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), the chief minister said that a decision will be taken on the matter after further discussions and deliberations. The opposition party, DMK leader M.K Stalin has asked the state government to call an all-party meeting to discuss this issue.

M.K Stalin who is also the leader of opposition in the assembly has alleged that the move of 10 percent EWS quota by the centre, is a step in the direction of altering the existing 69 percent quota in the state.

