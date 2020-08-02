Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He was taken to the hospital for testing on Sunday morning as 3 members of Raj Bhawan including 84 security people recently tested positive for the deadly virus.

Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of the state of Tamil Nadu has tested positive for coronavirus. He was taken to the hospital for testing on Sunday morning as 3 members of Raj Bhawan including 84 security people recently tested positive for the deadly virus. The governor will be taken care and treated by a team of doctors at his home itself.

Purohit has been instructed to remain isolated at his home. He will be monitored by a team of doctors from the hospital. A Chennai based hospital informed of his health status today. An official at Kauvery Hospital said that Banwarilal Purohit’s condition is mild, asymptomatic and he is clinically stable.

Staff posted inside the Raj Bhawan was found with coronavirus symptoms. Later, 147 people were tested against Covid-19. The results of the testing were shocking as 87 members of Raj Bhawan including security and fire staff members were found coronavirus positive.

Earlier when the 3 Raj Bhawan members were found coronavirus positive, the governor’s office issued a statement stating that the three personnel were not working in the main building and did not come in contact with the governor or other senior officials.

In the past few days, several other ministers and lawmakers in Chennai have been found coronavirus positive as well. Also, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was found coronavirus positive today.

