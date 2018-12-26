Tamil Nadu lab technicians suspended, pregnant woman put on anti-retroviral treatment: The laboratory technicians were suspended due to the lapse in the screening process. The incident took place in Sivakasi town in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu. According to reports the woman has been put on anti-retroviral treatment and it is still unclear if the baby in the womb has been infected or not.

Tamil Nadu lab technicians suspended, pregnant woman put on anti-retroviral treatment: Authorities at the Government Hospital in Sivakasi suspended three laboratory technicians after reports surfaced about a 32-year-old pregnant woman contracting HIV after she was transfused with blood from an HIV-positive man on Wednesday. The laboratory technicians were suspended due to the lapse in the screening process. The incident took place in Sivakasi town in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu. According to reports the woman has been put on anti-retroviral treatment and it is still unclear if the baby in the womb has been infected or not.

The incident came to light in Sivakasi town in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district after the HIV-positive man notified the doctors that he had donated blood during a blood donation drive and the doctors informed their seniors about the faux pas. Then, health officials of the Tamil Nadu government traced the donated blood but it was too late. The blood was already transfused into the pregnant woman at Sattur. Unoccupied, the officials contacted the woman and her family and issued an order to stop all transfusion from the donated blood until further notice. Meanwhile, the authorities are working to determine if the same infected blood was used in the treatment of other patients or not.

Taking cognisance of the matter, TN Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan announced that the woman’s husband has been offered a job of a driver at a government hospital and due compensation will be provided to the woman while adding that an inquiry will be held to identify all loose ends.

The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) causes AIDS, which attacks the body’s immune system and causes people to succumb to secondary infections. HIV is primarily transmitted through sexual contact or needle sharing.

