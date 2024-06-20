Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Reaches 29; AIADMK Calls For CM Stalin's Resignation

The death toll from the illicit liquor tragedy in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district has risen to 29, according to officials on Thursday.

Kallakurichi District Collector MS Prashanth confirmed, “Twenty-nine are confirmed dead.” The incident has also resulted in over 60 hospitalizations.

Sources indicate that a total of 107 people have been admitted to the Kallakurichi Government Medical College Hospital, with 59 patients referred to other hospitals in Salem, Villupuram, and Puducherry. Of the 29 fatalities, 18 occurred at the Kallakurichi Government Medical Hospital, while 11 were reported from other medical facilities. Fifteen individuals were admitted to JIPMER (Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research) last night.

In response to the tragedy, the Tamil Nadu government has made administrative changes. District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath has been transferred, and Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena has been suspended. MS Prasanth has been appointed as the new district collector, and Rajat Chaturvedi as the new Superintendent of Police.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has criticized the ruling DMK government and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister MK Stalin. In a post on X, Palaniswami expressed his shock at the rising death toll and extended condolences on behalf of the AIADMK.

“Hearing the news that the death toll has risen to 29 due to the consumption of illicit liquor in Kallakurichi has shocked me. Traditionally, condolence resolutions will be read and passed for several individuals, including former members who have passed away. On behalf of AIADMK, I record my condolences for the deceased,” Palaniswami stated.

He emphasized the importance of personally meeting the families affected by the tragedy, citing administrative failure and a lethargic approach by the DMK government as contributing factors. “I express my deepest condolences and regrets to the families of the deceased and pray for the speedy recovery of those receiving treatment in hospitals,” he added.

Palaniswami announced his intention to visit Kallakurichi to meet the families of the victims and those receiving medical care. “I am now heading to Kallakurichi to meet the families of those who died due to the consumption of illicit liquor and those receiving treatment in hospitals. #Resign_Stalin,” he said.

Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his shock and sorrow over the deaths, stating that action had been taken against officials who failed to prevent the tragedy. “I was shocked and saddened to hear the news of the deaths of people who had consumed adulterated liquor in Kallakurichi. Those involved in the crime have been arrested in this matter. Action has also been taken against the officials who failed to prevent it,” Stalin said in a post on X.

He urged the public to report such crimes, promising immediate action. “Immediate action will be taken if the public informs about those involved in such crimes. Such crimes that ruin society will be suppressed with an iron fist,” Stalin added.

Officials have expressed concern that the death toll may continue to rise as the situation develops.