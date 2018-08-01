Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth have been looking to fill the leadership vacuum in the state after the death of AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa in December 2016 Karunanidhi pulling out of active politics.

Makkal Needhi Maiam’s chief, Kamal Haasan, finally broke silence on alliance with contemporary superstar Rajinikanth saying that if the 2 come together they would be unbeatable, in an interview to a TV channel. However, the Tamil star pointed out that the 2 of them hadn’t really worked together in many movies as a conscious decision.

Haasan also revealed that before the launch of his party, Makkal Needhi Maiam, the 2 had a “secret” meeting where they decided to maintain dignity if they end up in opposite camps.

Both the Tamil legends have been making steady movement into the politics, both are looking to fill the leadership vacuum created after the death of AIADMK supremo J Jayalalitha in December 2016 and 94-year old Karunanidhi taking retirement from politics due to health reasons.

Last year in February, Kamal Haasan founded Makkal Needhi Maiam (or People’s Justice Centre), and the next month, gave his party 180 days to come out with its policy. The party has been registered with the election commission and as per reports, he is going the field candidates in next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

He hasn’t fully come out on any possible alliance but was among a few select invited to Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s oath ceremony this May that turned into the show of strength for the non-BJP front.

Earlier, there were reports as well that he had met with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

On the other side, Rajinikanth announced his political stint on 31 December last year and made the debut speech in March wherein he announced that his yet-to-be-formed party will contest all 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu’s 2021 elections but was not sure about the 2019 general elections.

“We are not just there to rabble-rouser. We are working on a policy and we are going to be reading it out very soon,” Haasan was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Haasan is known to be brazen and vocal with his stand, he’s criticised AIADMK on several occasions on the issue of corruption.

The actor-turned-politician has always dodged questions about a possible alliance with his famous “time will tell” comment. Haasan had earlier insisted that the colour of his politics is not saffron, but “black”, indicating that he follows the Dravidian ideology.

