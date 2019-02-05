Days after allegedly sexually harassing minor girls in a village of Tamil Nadu, a 35-year-old man was brutally beaten up and hacked to death. The deceased has been identified as K Sakthivel, a resident of Kamaraj Nagar in Aavudaiyarkovil near Aranthangi. In relation to the case, Tamil Nadu police has arrested 2 accused and the probe is on.

A 35-year-old man was brutally beaten up and hacked to death in Tamil Nadu days after he allegedly sexually harassed minor girls in his village. According to the reports, the deceased was killed by two people near Aranthangi in Pudukottai district on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as K Sakthivel, a resident of Kamaraj Nagar in Aavudaiyarkovil near Aranthangi. As per the latest updates, the Tamil Nadu police has arrested 2 accused in relation with the murder. Earlier, the man had molested an 8-year-old girl in an isolated area in the village and police is investigating the case with revenge angle.

A police officer told the media that the drunkard was used to sexually harass girls of the area regularly, following which, 2 men beaten him to death. The reports added that the passersby rushed the man to the nearest hospital, where doctors referred him to the Pudukottai Medical College and Hospital, but it was too late as he was declared brought dead.

