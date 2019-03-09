For the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019, the AIADMK has aligned with the BJP and has allotted five seats to the latter. In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, AIADMK won 37 of the 39 seats in the state. Tamil Nadu Minister KT Rajendra Bhalaji called Prime Minister Narendra Modi the "daddy" of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Daddy of nation as well.

Tamil Nadu Minister KT Rajendra Bhalaji called Prime Minister Narendra Modi the “daddy” of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and of the county as well. He said that since the death of supremo Jayalalithaa, it is Prime Minister Modi who has guided the party. He said that PM has guided and supported their party. While addressing the party workers at Srivilliputhur in Viruthunagar district, The AIADMK leader said that Modi is not the Daddy for their party only, he is also the Daddy for the entire nation.

The AIADMK and BJP Tamil Nadu had announced that both the parties will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 jointly. AIADMk which won 37 out of 39 seats in last 2014 Lok Sabha elections have allotted five seats to the

BJP.

The Minister said that the death of Amma was the death of the mother so after her death, Modi came to AIADMK as a father to guide the party so it becomes essential for the party to forge an alliance with the BJP.

Earlier Amma was not in favour of to forge an alliance with the BJP in 2014 general elections when Modi became Prime Minister. However, for the upcoming general elections, the AIADMK led by CM Edappadi K Palaniswami aligned with the BJP led by Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and Puthiya Thamilagam (PT).

