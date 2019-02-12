Tamil Nadu minister wants TikTok banned: Tamil Nadu Information Technology Minister Manikandan has demanded to ban video sharing and streaming app TikTok. She raised the issue in Tamil Nadu assembly saying TikTok app is degrading the Tamil culture. The TikTok controversy has become the talk of the town as TikTok users were criticising Tamil Nadu minister's demand to ban TikTok on Twitter.

Tamil Nadu minister wants TikTok banned: The video sharing site Tik Tok which has been popular among the people of the country is likely to land in a soup over its lack of control on uploaded content. In the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Information Technology Minister Manikandan said the state government would write to the Central government to push for a ban on TikTok. According to reports, the minister said the people have been misusing TikTok and uploading porn videos. A few days ago, a teenager in Tamil Nadu had made an inappropriate video after which the state police had arrested him. The Minister reportedly referred to some reports that TikTok app has been used to degrade Tamil culture and its leading to law and order issues.

Pattali Makkal Katchi founder Dr S. Ramadoss had demanded a ban on TikTok early in January 2019. He said several countries, including the US and France, had expressed their reservations and apprehension with the app for colouring young peoples’ minds.

Earlier, the Gujarat government had banned the mobile phone game Player Unknown’s Battle Grounds, popularly known as PUBG. The Gujarat government had forwarded a circular directing the authorities to ensure a ban on the online multi-player game. An official said the state primary education department had shared the circular following the Gujarat State Commission for Protection of Child Rights’ recommendations. The circular said the ban was necessary as children were getting addicted to the game and it was adversely affecting their studies. The Gujarat government had told the District Primary Education Officers to take necessary steps to enforce the ban on the game in primary schools and institutions.

