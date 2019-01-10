A Tamil PhD student has claimed that he was denied clearance at the Mumbai airport by an immigration officer allegedly for not speaking in Hindi. The US-bound student identified as Abraham Samuel took to Twitter and shared that he was humiliated at the Mumbai International Airport when he was denied the clearance by an immigration officer for speaking conversing with him in Hindi.

Taking the issue on Twitter, Abraham Samuel wrote that he was denied the immigration by an immigration officer at counter no. 33 at the Mumbai International Airport for speaking in Hindi. The student asked the immigration officer to converse him with English since he knew only English and Tamil, but the officer said if he can’t speak Hindi then he should go to the Tamil Nadu counter.

After Samuel reported the matter on Twitter, a probe has been launched into the said incident by the immigration department against the immigration officer who denied him the clearance. Abraham Samuel in his tweets had tagged PM Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and asked Home Miniter of India to not abuse the Indians who speak their own beautiful language.

I'm Indian, I DON'T SPEAK HINDI! DEAL WITH IT! @HMOIndia Don't abuse Indians who speak their own beautiful languages! @thenewsminute — Abraham Samuel (@abrahamsamuel) January 8, 2019

Expressing his anger for being denied the immigration, Abraham Samuel said that this was the reason why no central party wins in Tamil Nadu. He added that he is proud to be an Indian and more proud to be a Tamil. If that was the problem then those (people like immigration officer) are not fit to call themselves as Indians.

Abraham Samuel further said that he reported the matter to the immigration office following which the said officer was produced in the immigration officer but even then he did not change his stand and kept repeating that being an Indian he should have known Hindi or go back to Tamil Nadu.

Even after complaining to the immigration officials at the airport, he continued his disgraceful speech even in front of his superiors! Officials should investigate CCTV footage and can ask me any details that would be helpful. @MEAIndia @SushmaSwaraj @INCIndia @RahulGandhi — Abraham Samuel (@abrahamsamuel) January 8, 2019

