The 1998 Coimbatore serial blasts convict Mohammed Rafiq was arrested by Tamil Nadu Police on Tuesday, April 24, for plotting to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi based on the recorded telephonic conversation which is being widely circulated on social media. According to the news agency, PTI, the 8-minute long conversation was between the convict Rafiq and a transport contractor Prakash. The police have booked the convict under Sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity among different groups on grounds of religion) and 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal code (IPC).

In the telephonic conversation, Rafiq was speaking to Prakash, “The conversation was mainly related to finances about vehicles. But suddenly the blast convict was heard saying ‘we have decided to eliminate (Prime Minister) Modi, as we were the ones who had planted bombs when (LK) Advani visited the city in 1998,” the police said. It also formed a special team in order probe the recorded conversation, the police said in a press release.

However, the convict has in a statement confessed to the police that there was no such conspiracy. TOI quoted a police officer from the Special Intelligence Unit saying, “Rafiq told us during the investigation that he was only threatening Prakash and there was no conspiracy to kill the PM.” Rafiq has also been involved in various cases and has been under police surveillance. He was convicted in the 1998 Coimbatore serial blasts which killed 58 people and caused property destruction.

