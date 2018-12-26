A 23-year-old pregnant woman was tested positive for the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) after having a blood transfusion to treat anaemia at the hospital in Tamil Nadu. The incident came to light after the HIV positive doner was apprised of his condition during a routine medical examination elsewhere. The donor immediately notified the doctors of a recent blood donation drive he had taken part in, who in turn informed the Health officials, who traced the donated blood but not before it was transfused to the pregnant woman from Sattur.

Hospital has issued a notice to stop all transfusion from the donated blood until further notice

In a shocking case of a lapse in screening process at the government hospital at Sattur in Sivakasi district in Tamil Nadu, a 23-year-old pregnant woman was tested positive for the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) after having a blood transfusion to treat anaemia at the hospital. The incident came to light after the HIV positive doner was apprised of his condition during a routine medical examination elsewhere.

The donor immediately notified the doctors of a recent blood donation drive he had taken part in, who in turn informed the Health officials, who traced the donated blood but not before it was transfused to the pregnant woman from Sattur. The officials contacted the woman and her family and reports suggest she has been started on antiretroviral medications as a precaution.

Meanwhile, the hospital has issued a notice to stop all transfusion from the donated blood until further notice, as the authorities are working to determine whether the blood was used in the treatment of other patients or not.

Taking cognisance of the matter, State Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan announced that the woman’s husband has been offered a job of a driver at a government hospital and due compensation will be provided to the woman while adding that an inquiry will be held to identify all loose ends.

The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) causes AIDS, which attacks the body’s immune system and causes people to succumb to secondary infections. HIV is primarily transmitted through sexual contact or needle sharing.

