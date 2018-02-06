Two priests from Mayiladuthurai’s Mayuranathaswami temple landed in trouble after allegedly violating the year-long tradition of dressing the presiding deity in a saree. The duo decided to decorate the goddess in salwar-kameez and not realising their mistake they captured a picture too. The photo then went viral on Whatsapp, making the two face termination from the temple service.

According to the reports, the two priests that have been removed are father and son. K Raj (45), son of Kalyanasundaram (75), had joined the temple service around six months ago to help his father. On February 2, an auspicious day in Tamil month of Thai, the duo decorated the goddess Abhayambal in a pink kameez and blue salwar with blue dupatta. The two went against agma, age-old rules mandating saree to dress up the goddess, said authorities. The two landed up in a trouble after they captured a picture of the deity which went viral on Whatsapp.

As per sources, Ambalavana Desiga Paramacharya Swamigal, the head of Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam mutt, has ordered the termination of priests. The temple superintendent S Gurumurthi issued an order declaring their termination on Monday. The devotees were upset as the purity of the 1000-year-old idol was tarnished after the foul display. Kalyanasundaram has been working as a priest for the last 50 years while his son Raj joined as a priest hardly six months ago, sources from temple said.