A National Disaster management training programme being held at Kovai Kalaimagal College of Arts and Science in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu went awry as a 2nd-year student pursuing BBA died after falling from the third floor of the college building. The incident took place after the trainer pushed the girl from the college building. The girl was found lying in the pool of blood after being pushed from the college building. The college authorities informed the Coimbatore rural police that later rushed to the incident spot. As per current reports, the police have arrested the trainer of the national Disaster management training. The family of the victim had earlier denied of taking their child’s body.

The incident was highlighted after a video clip of the undergraduate student falling from the college building went viral on social media. In the video, after falling the student’s head first hit a sunshade and later died after falling from the third floor of the building. Reports suggest that incident took place as it was being overlooked by an ill-prepared trainer. The incident took place on Thursday.

The victim was later identified as N Logeswari, 19. Other students present at the spot told police that he was reluctant to jump off the sunshade. however, he was later pushed by the trainer terming it as part of the emergency drill.

A group of students were deployed at ground with a net to catch the student but she banged her head on the shade and recieved fatal injuries. The drill was being conducted by National Disaster Management Authority of India (NDMAI).

#UPDATE: Coimbatore rural police have arrested a trainer of National disaster mgmt training in connection with death of 2nd year BBA student at Kovai Kalaimagal College of Arts&Science, Lokeshwari. She died after falling from 3rd floor of her college building y'day. #TamilNadu https://t.co/1RZaDcBsg5 — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2018

The following incident highlights the careless nature of the government authorities in recruiting the disaster management trainers who later go to different colleges and school to prepare students for a disater.

