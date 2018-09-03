A Tamil Nadu student identified as Louis Sophia has been arrested after she shouted “Fascist BJP government down down” at BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan at Tuticorin airport while the latter was waiting for her luggage. While on the other side, Sophia's lawyer contended that the BJP state president could have spoken to her in private rather than publically shame her.

Things turned ugly when Tamil Nadu state president of the BJP Tamilisai Soundararajan got into a verbal argument at the Thoothukudi Airport on Monday. The BJP state president lost her cool after a student shouted “Fascist BJP government down down” when Tamilisai was waiting at the airport to collect her luggage. The state BJP president was then seen arguing with a policewoman to take action against the student.

The student has been identified as Louis Sophia, and as per reports she has been arrested and charged with 290 IPC for causing Public nuisance and for causing a breach of public peace under section 75(1)(C) of the Tamil Nadu City Police Act 1888 on the complaint from BJP TN president.

“When I am taking my bag, a customer shouts ‘BJP’s Fascist government down’. Is that freedom of speech?” Tamilisai was quoted by The News Minute as saying.

“She did not look like a normal person. I am not scared or worried because of her. The other passengers inside the flight should not be affected by her, that is why I responded. In a public place people can shout, but nobody has the right to shout inside an aircraft,” she added.

While on the other side, Sophia’s lawyer has contended that the BJP state president could have spoken to her in private rather than publically shame her. The lawyer also alleged that Tamilisai instigated BJP cadre against Sophia and they made vulgar remarks against her.

According to reports, Sophia’s father has also lodged a complaint against the BJP state chief and workers for abusing and threatening his daughter at the airport.

“We got the complaint from the leader and are conducting an inquiry. After that, if there is a case they will get a legal opinion and then file an FIR,” Superintendent of Police Murali Ramba IPS was quoted by The News Minute as saying one being asked about the incident.

