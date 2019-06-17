As the state faces, one of the worst ever water crisis, people are crying for help to deal with the crisis. All the sectors and businesses across the state are being affected due to the water scarcity.

Tamil Nadu acute water crisis has made the government really anxious. The state government has said that it is doing its best to handle the ongoing water crisis. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is chairing a high-level meeting with senior officials to discuss the ongoing water crisis in the state.

Almost every sector has been affected due to the water crisis, including information technology, restaurants, and hospitals. Water shortage has also resulted in clashes and instances of violence among people. The instances of water being stolen have also been reported from several parts of the state where people are illegally using motors to pump out more water. All this has forced the state government to come up with alternative measures to conserve water.

The state of Tamil Nadu is grappling with an acute water crisis. People in the state are heavily relying on private water tankers for meeting their water demands. The state is facing one of the worst water crisis where the reservoirs are running dry and the scarcity of rainfall has made the situation worse.

Earlier on Saturday, the CM Palaniswami flew to New Delhi and met the Central Water Resources Minister. The state government has asked people to use water judiciously and has assured people that the state government is taking war-footing measures to deal with the crisis. Tamil Nadu CM who was in Delhi recently for the NITI Aayog meet also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Water Resources Minister GS Shekhawat on the water crisis in the state.

