Tamil Nadu's Hosur To Get International Airport, Announces CM MK Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin announced today in the state assembly that Hosur, an industrial town in Tamil Nadu, will soon have its own international airport. This development is part of the ruling DMK’s vision to transform the state into a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

The new airport will be built on a 2,000-acre site and is designed to handle 30 million passengers annually. A master plan for the project is nearly complete, Stalin said. Hosur, already a significant hub for electronic, automobile, and automotive component manufacturing, is now emerging as a centre for electric vehicles and related component manufacturing.

“This government believes it is essential to build an airport in Hosur to develop the city into a key economic growth area. This will also benefit the Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts,” Stalin added.

Currently, industrialists and passengers in this part of Tamil Nadu rely on Bengaluru Airport for both domestic and international travel. The long commute from Bengaluru and the expanding business demands have fueled the call for an airport in Hosur. A previous attempt to establish air services in Hosur was unsuccessful.

The new airport is expected to be a boon for both business and local communities. Tamil Nadu’s existing international airports are located in Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, and Madurai, with domestic services in Salem and Tuticorin.

Industries Minister T R B Rajaa praised the initiative, calling it a “monumental step.” He said, “This project will greatly enhance connectivity and stimulate economic growth, benefiting not only Hosur but also neighbouring districts such as Dharmapuri and Salem, while also providing a significant boost to various parts of Bengaluru.”

Rajaa also highlighted the potential for fostering a twin-city ecosystem with Bengaluru, citing Hosur’s excellent weather as a contributing factor to mutual growth in both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

