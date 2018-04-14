Kovan's arrest has evoked a sharp response from the opposition and civil society. S.Sivadas, popularly known as Kovan, is a folk singer from the cultural and arts group, Makkal Kalai Ilakkiya Kazhagam. He shot to prominence in October 2015, when Chennai Police had filed sedition charges for another song that allegedly defamed then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. This is threatening freedom of speech and expression through regressive methods.

Tamil Folksinger Kovan remains unfazed by his recent arrest by Tiruchy police on Friday on charges of promoting enmity between different groups through a song composed for the recent Ram Rajya Rath Yatra that took place in the state . He has since been released on bail by the local court. He was taken into custody after a complaint by a BJP youth leader in Tiruchy. Speaking to NewsX, Kovan says the policemen entered his home in plainclothes and whisked him away without providing any reason for his arrest.

After a brief scuffle with neighbours and friends, he was taken into custody. “There are examples of violence that broke out in many states due to the Rath Yatra that took place in the 1990s. Tamil Nadu was an exception. This song is a request to maintain peace in the state. Am a representative of the people’s voice”, he added. The song that takes a dig at Chief Minister E.Palaniswami and his deputy O.Pannerselvam has gone viral on social media platforms. The song was part of protests carried out by the Makkal Kalai Iyakkam against the recent Ram Rajya Rath Yatra undertaken by a VHP affiliated organisation. The Rath Yatra faced stiff opposition from political parties in the state.

In his song, Kovan says, “Just like the tale of a rule with two slippers in the epic Ramayana, Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu function as Modi’s two slippers rule”. The lyrics also add, “where have you come to hold the rath yatra? This will be the last yatra for Ram Rajya.” Kovan has been booked under IPC section 153a ( Promoting enmity between different groups), section 504( International insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and , 505(1b) ( whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement where you any person may be induced to commit an offence against the state or against the public tranquility).

S.Sivadas, popularly known as Kovan, is a folk singer from the cultural and arts group, Makkal Kalai Ilakkiya Kazhagam. He shot to prominence in October 2015, when Chennai Police had filed sedition charges for another song that allegedly defamed then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. He was released on bail a month later by a court. Kovan's arrest has evoked a strong response from the opposition and the civil society. Many of them opine, the arrest does not come as a surprise, as Tamil Nadu has a history of clamping down on dissent. Activist Archana Sekar says " arrest of Kovan makes me wonder if the ruling government is harbouring Hindutva sympathies". DMK Spokesperson, Saravanan, has slammed the ruling government for adopting regressive measures to muzzle freedom of speech and expression.

