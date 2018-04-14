Folk singer Kovan, who is the Tiruchirappalli district functionary, was released following bail orders by a local court in the state. Kovan was arrested following a complaint by the local BJP leader. Kovan said that he sang a song against Ram Rajya Rath Yatra. He added that his song sought Cauvery Management Board (CMB).

The protest against the Centre over the Cauvery water dispute just doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. On Friday, a high drama was witnessed across the streets of the state as a folk singer and activist, Kovan, was arrested for staging protests through a song against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also against the ruling government of the state, AIADMK. Reports suggest that Kovan was arrested for his song against PM Modi as well as against the Ram Rajya Rath Yatra. However, Koval was later released on conditional bail. The complaint was filed on April 11.

Kovan, who is the Tiruchirappalli district functionary of art and literary outfit Makkal Kalai Ilakkiya Kazhagam, was released following bail orders by a local court. Reports suggest that Kovan was arrested following a complaint by the local BJP leader. The folk singer was charged with several Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections. The complaining also included the charges relating to promoting public enmity and also trying to disrupt the harmony in the area. The massive protest came in support of Kovan as his family objected to him being taken away by the Tamil Nadu police. Kovan’s supporters also placed vehicles in front of the police van to stop it from leaving the area.

Commenting on the matter, Kovan said that he sang a song against Ram Rajya Rath Yatra. He added that his song sought Cauvery water Management Board. He said, “While we seek Cauvery water, they held a Rath Yatra as a precursor to riots and I have been arrested.” Seeking the Cauvery Management board, Kovan had sung the song last month during the protests. As per reports, the song slams the Ram Rajya Rath Yatra that traversed through Tamil Nadu districts last month. It was also reported to be disrespectful to AIADMK as well as PM Modi. In the complaint filed, the song had insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The video titled ‘Enga Vanthu Nadathura Ratha Yatra’ (Where do you think you are conducting the Ratha Yatra?)’ was released on YouTube by Kovan and his supporters.

