Tamil film directors like Bharathiraaja, Ameer, R K Selvamani, Vetrimaaran, and actor Sathyaraj among others, held a press conference in Chennai today calling for the boycott of IPL matches in Chennai in relation to the Cauvery water dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. They alleged that the Centre was not supporting Tamils and Tamil Nadu and hence they have decided to protest for the rights of the Tamil people across various issues. Director R K Selvamani reiterated that Tamilians in the state should stand united and boycott the IPL match in Chennai on April 10.

“If we stand united and the stands at Chepauk are empty, the world will stand up and take notice of us and our grievances,” he said. When asked about the Tamil film industry strike, he said that issue was internal and it would not create an impact like the IPL boycott would. Selvamani also alleged that because the national political parties could not make in-roads into Tamil Nadu, they have turned the state into a garbage mound. Director Ameer went on to ask, “If Tamil Nadu will get Cauvery water only if the state governments are of the same party, then why do we need a Central government?”

Many people in Tamil Nadu including those from the film industry have been angry with the Cauvery water dispute that has been going on for decades between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The failure to set up the Cauvery Management Board on time has also added fire to the issue. The people allege that the Centre has not done much to help Tamil Nadu and feel victimised in this issue among others.

“Actors cannot get into the political arena – it is politicians in Tamil Nadu who must stand united and fight for the cause,” stated actor Sathyaraj. “I don’t have political ambitions but I will raise my voice for the rights of Tamils. We have seen youngsters come together for the Jallikattu protest and Neet, it is now time to stand up for the farmers of the state. And there is a big momentum now. If we conduct IPL matches at this point, their attention will veer away from these important issues.”

