After the bizarre allegations by Rakhi Sawant, Tanushree Dutta has finally opened up on the issue. The fire broke when Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment and the MeToo movement from west got stirred in India. Followed by that, the revolutionary movement brought tons of stories by many big names of Bollywood like Sajid Khan, Alok Nath, Vikas Bahl, Rajat Kapoor.

While many of the Bollywood stars backed Tanushree up in this, Rakhi Sawant emerged as someone who went on throwing lewd comments on her. In a press conference, controversy queen Rakhi Sawant tried degrading Tanushree’s reputation and put bizarre allegations on her. Rakhi went on saying that Tanushree Dutta is a homosexual and that she raped her several times. According to the Bigg Boss participant, this incident happened 12 years ago when Tanushree used to be Rakhi Sawant’s best friend.

These statements by item girl Rakhi Sawant created a lot of buzz and hogged many headlines. Now, Dutta has come out in public to hit back at Rakhi Sawant for her statements. The aashique Banaya Apne actor went on saying that her parents ahve always told her to choose friedns wisely and carefully and she followed the advice always. Tanushree said that she avoids people that she thinks are not good for her. She concluded saying that it is dugusting for her that uncouth, uneducated dirty, downmarket, classless, characterless, perverted, degraded person like Rakhi Sawant claimed to be her best friend.

Tanushree Dutta also talked about the only time she interacted with Rakhi and told that Rakhi in her first meeting insisted Tanushree to convert into Christanity. She also said that Rakhi insulted Hinduism and murti Puja by calling it devil worship.

