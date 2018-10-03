After rumours started doing the rounds that actor Tanushree Datta will enter the ongoing Bigg Boss edition, the Youth wing of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Wednesday handed over a letter to the makers of the reality show, threatening them of violence if the actor enters the house. Recently a video of the attack also surfaced where some men, who Tanushree claims are MNS workers, can be seen attacking her car.

Tanushree Dutta had claimed that she was attacked by MNS workers at the behest of Nana Patekar

After rumours started doing the rounds that actor Tanushree Datta will enter the ongoing Bigg Boss edition, the Youth wing of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Wednesday handed over a letter to the makers of Bigg Boss at the show’s Lonavala set, threatening them of violence if the actor enters the house. MNS’s move has come after Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta, who has accused veteran actor of sexually harassing her on the sets of Horn OK Pleassss, had claimed that she was attacked by MNS workers at the behest of the actor.

Amid the ongoing controversy, Dutta in an interview spoke not only about the involvement of MNS workers but also went on to compare the party with terrorist groups like Al-Qaida and ISIS.

Youth wing of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) today handed over a letter to Bigg Boss makers at the show's Lonavala set, threatening them of violence if #TanushreeDutta enters the house pic.twitter.com/OeGoooqj0M — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2018

“The MNS is not just a party but an ideology like Al-Qaeda or ISIS. They are a violent disruptive communal, intolerant ideology and anyone from any profession can pledge allegiance to it,” Dutta was quoted by India Today as saying.

Recently a video of the attack also surfaced where some men, who Tanushree claims are MNS workers, can be seen attacking her car.

On the other hand, accused actor, Nana Patekar has maintained silence over the issue. However, the actor’s lawyer, Rajendra Shirodkar, claimed that he has sent a legal notice to Dutta for making false allegations against his client.

Meanwhile, Tanushree Dutta has been given police protection, Mumbai police have posted armed police personnel outside her house following MNS’ threat.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More