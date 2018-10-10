Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta's lawyer submitted a 40-page document to the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra State Commission for Woman (MSCW) in addition to her earlier complaint against Nana Patekar and others. The document contained her earlier complaint to the police filed in 2008 subsequent correspondence to other film bodies.

The MSCW on Tuesday issued notices to Nana Patekar, Rakesh Sarang, Ganesh Acharya and asked them to file their replies within the next 10 days. Taking cognisance of Tanushree Dutta’s complaint against Nana Patekar, the women’s body asked for an update of investigation and asked Tanushree to come to the commission’s office to record her statement.

However, Nana Patekar scrapped the allegations of rape levelled against him by Bollywood actor Tanushree Datta on Monday. As per the advice of his lawyers, Nana cancelled a press conference that was scheduled to be held in Mumbai on the same day. Speaking to reporters, Nana said the truth will not change and he still maintains what he had said 10 years ago on the sexual harassment case. A beleaguered Nana also said his lawyers have asked him not to speak to the media as the matter is sub-judice.

A few days ago, actor Tanushree Datta alleged that Nana Patekar had misbehaved with her 10 years ago. Tanushree shared her story in a media interaction and accused the senior actor of assaulting her on the sets of Horn Ok Please during the shooting of a song. Since then, Bollywood stars are stepping forward and lending their support to either side.

Meanwhile, the women’s body is on its way to gather all the detailed information of various sexual harassment allegations that have recently surfaced on several platforms. It has been reported that the Commission is all set to come up with a statement in this regard.

