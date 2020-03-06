Tara Jay Bhanushali and parents Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali can be seen having a great family outing in their pictures of the early morning walk.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij recently welcomed a baby girl Tara Jay Bhanushali in their lives and have been very vocal ever since about how parenting has changed their way life, the recent photos underline the same as Jay and Mahi were seen taking Tara on a walk early at 6 am in the morning.

Jay Bhanusahli and Mahhi Vij posted adorable pictures and videos on their Instagram which are a testament to how fun parents they are.

In one of the stories put up by Mahhi Vij, the couple can be seen teaching their daughter how to greet and say bye which during the course of the walk Tara eventually learns waving her hands to Jay singing Tata.

Jay and Mahhi are parents to 3 children, with two adopted kids in Khushi and Rajveer and had their first Biological child in Tara which they conceived in the month of August last year.

The couple is cherishing their parenting as evident from the interviews they’ve given, in one of the interviews with Pink Villa the couple opened up about them being together all the time during Mahhi’s pregnancy days made the pregnancy easier and much more memorable for the two.

Fans have been obsessed with Tara and her pictures, prompting Jay and Mahhi to have an individual Instagram account for Tara, on which the couple regularly posts pictures of Tara and her day to day activities.

One of the reasons why fans of the couple adore Tara is also because they have played a huge role in her life as Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij named their daughter on the name suggestion given by their fans, which has made fans of the couple all the more interested in their daughter Tara.

