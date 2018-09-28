Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) general secretary Tariq Anwar has announced his resignation from the party over Sharad Pawar's stand on Rafale deal. The MP from Bihar's Katihar was reportedly upset over Sharad Pawar's apparent clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rs 58,000 deal to purchase 36 Rafale fighter jets.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) general secretary Tariq Anwar has announced his resignation from the party over Sharad Pawar’s stand on Rafale deal. The MP from Bihar’s Katihar was reportedly upset over Sharad Pawar’s apparent clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rs 58,000 deal to purchase 36 Rafale jets. Tariq Anwar has also resigned from the post of Lok Sabha MP, according to ANI reports. It comes two days after NCP president Sharad Pawar in a TV interview to Marathi channel said that people don’t have doubts over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intentions.

