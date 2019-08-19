Tehelka founder Taun Tejpal's plea to quash rape charges against him has been rejected by the Supreme Court and it has, in fact, directed the goa session court to complete the trial within six months.

Tehelka founder-editor Tarun Tejpal’s plea to quash sexual assault charges against him has been rejected by the Supreme Court as it observed that the charges were serious and had hampered the privacy of the victim. In 2013, Tejpal’s former woman colleague had accused him of sexual harassment at an event in Goa.

Tejpal had appealed to the top court to set aside the rape charges against him by a session court in Goa. Besides rejecting his appeal to quash rape charges, SC bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, MR Shah and BR Gava had also ordered the Goa court to complete the trial in six months.

Soon after the charges surfaced against Tejpal, he stepped down as Tehelka editor followed by his arrest in November 2013. Since May 2014, he had been released on bail.

The police in its 2,684 charge sheet against Tejpal said he harassed the woman twice and that they had enough evidence to prove their claims.

The Goa Police had claimed to have recovered contemporaneous WhatsApp messages and emails against Tejpal to prove him guilty. Rubbishing the claims, Tejpal’s counsel said Whatsapp messages were concealed and asked the court to refer to the CCTV footage of the hotel where the alleged incident happened.

In defence, Tejpal refuted the allegations and called them false and political vendetta against him by the BJP government in Goa. He has been accused to have harassed a female colleague in the elevator of a Goa hotel in 2013. In 2017, he had filed a petition in the Bombay High court to dismiss the rape charges, which was rejected by the court, following which he moved the Supreme Court to quash the charges.

