Tata Steel senior executive shot dead: senior Arindam Pal, a senior executive from Kolkata of Tata Steel Processing and Distribution Ltd was shot dead on Friday, November 9, allegedly by his former employee in Faridabad. After being shot, Pal was immediately rushed to the Fortis Escorts Hospital in NIT, where he was declared dead.

Tata Steel senior executive shot dead: A 35-year-old from a senior executive at the Faridabad office of Tata Steel Processing Arindam Pal was killed after being shot 5 times from a close range at the company’s warehouse on Friday, November 9, allegedly by a former employee. The accused, Vishwash Pandey, who was fired in August, entered the company warehouse, saying he wanted to settle his dues. Media reports said the accused had grudges against Pal and murdered him in revenge. An FIR has been registered against the accused.

The incident took place at 1.10 pm when there a change in the shift at the warehouse. According to the Police, the accused entered the firm through the main gate and went into Pal’s room, where he allegedly opened fire at him 5 times in the stomach. After committing the crime, he fled from another gate of the stockyard.

After being shot, Pal was immediately rushed to the Fortis Escorts Hospital in NIT, where he was declared dead. He hailed from Koltaka and his wife and daughter had gone to Kolkata for Diwali. Following the incident, the family was informed and is reportedly expected to reach Faridabad later tonight.

An official statement came from the company, which said the accused worked with TSPDL from 2015 till 2018, he was ousted from the company in August 2018.

After killing Pal, he rushed out of the office premises. The firm extends its condolences to the family of Pal and will provide aid to the family at this time of crisis.

Meanwhile, the police said that according to other employees of the company, the accused had an “aggressive” nature and often got into rifts with colleagues and seniors at the company.

