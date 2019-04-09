Tax officials have bursted Rs 281 crore racket of slush funds in Madhya Pradesh after a 2-day long exercise. According to the reports, the unaccounted cash is linked to a political party's headquarter in New Delhi.

The Income Tax department, in a statement, said that the sleuths have recovered unaccounted cash of Rs 281 crore. The IT department on Monday had conducted raids at over 52 locations across the country including Indore, Bhopal, Goa and Delhi.

According to a statement from the Income Tax department, a big portion of the cash was transferred to a political party’s headquarter in the national capital. Around Rs 20 crore were moved through hawala (illegal transaction) from the residence of a senior politician.

The seized items included animals skins, cash around Rs 15 crore and hundreds of liquor bottles. The sleuths have also found meticulous handwritten diaries and records of cash disbursement and collection. The IT department claimed that further evidence of the racket emerged during raids in the national capital against those linked to a “close relative of a senior functionary”.

The statement added that evidences collected by the IT included a cash book recording transactions for Rs 230 crore, payments of Rs 242 crore through bogus bills and records of more than 80 companies in tax havens.

Earlier the day, Income Tax officers had raided the offices and residences of the close aides of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath after receiving a tip off about unaccounted cash and jewellery from the reliable sources.

The raids were conducted at offices and residences of MP CM Kamal Nath’s former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Pravin Kakkad, former adviser Rajendra Miglani and executives linked to his brother-in-law’s firm Moser Bayer and his nephew Ratul Puri’s company.

Reacting to raids conducted by the IT sleuths in Madhya Pradesh, former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Income Tax department is doing its work and it’s their constitutional right. The CRPF personnels were performing their duty, when the state police tried to stop them.

Referring to an earlier incident, Chouhan said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did the same to protect the corrupts. “What Mamata Banner did in Bengal, Kamal Nath is going to do the same thing in Madhya Pradesh,” said Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More