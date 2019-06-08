TBSE announces Tripura Class 10 Results 2019 @ tbse.in, tripuraresults.nic.in: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has released the Tripura Board Class 10 results 2019 on Saturday on its official websites, @ tbse.in and @ tripuraresults.nic.in. The students who appeared for the TBSE Class 10 examinations 2019 can visit the official website to check their respective results. The site released the result at around 9 am. This year, the total pass percentage of Tripura TBSE Madhyamik Class 10 results 2019 has been recorded at 64.60%. Last year, a total of 59.59 per cent students had cleared the Class 10 examinations successfully.

Over 47 thousand students appeared for Madhyamik, Class 10 examinations that were conducted from March 2 to March 26, 2019. The students who have not been able to check their Tripura board Class 10 results on the official website can switch to alternative websites to check the result. There is a possibility that the official site of the board will not be currently working due to high traffic on the site.

TBSE Tripura Class 10 Results 2019: List of websites to check

TBSE Tripura Class 10 Results 2019: How to check

1 – First of all, visit the official website – @ tripuraresults.nic.in or tbse.in

2 – Click on “Tripura 10th result” link on the homepage

3 – Enter your exam Registration Number, Captcha in the required boxes and click on “Submit”

4 – TBSE Tripura Class 10 Results 2019 will be displayed on the screen

5 – Take a print out for future reference if necessary

TBSE Tripura Class 10 Results 2019: Check results via mobile

The candidates can also dial Tripurainfo call centre to get their results. The numbers are 0381-241 3946, 241 0048, 241 0049, 241 0053, 241 0173, 241 0174, 241 0176 and 0381-2380566.

