Telugu Desam Party Official Spokesperson Nagul Meera on Monday alleged that the ruling YCP leaders in Nandyal had extended all support to the persons who harassed and abetted the suicide of Abdul Salaam and his whole family there. Mr. Meera said that the Jaganmohan Reddy Government was weakening and undermining the entire police force in the State without allowing the officials to discharge their duties in a free and fearless manner.

There was political interference in respect of the false cases filed against the ill fated Salaam family also. In a statement here, the TDP leader asserted that their party would give a call for ‘Chalo Nandyal’ protests soon to ensure justice for the deceased family members. The Government was trying to escape from its responsibility of bringing the guilty to the book by giving financial assistance. This would be of no use since all the family members ended their lives because of the unbearable harassment.

Mr. Meera deplored that in the past 18 months, the YCP regime has become unpopular for its misdeeds and atrocities. There was no effort on the part of the Ministers to do even a small amount of good to the society. All walks of Andhra society were badly affected because of the thoughtless policies.

Mr. Meera asserted that the Muslim Minorities along with other communities would take up a state wide agitation till the Jagan regime comes down and correct its mistakes. All sections of people were already vexed with this Government’s destruction and demolitions. At the earliest opportunity, the AP voters were eager to give the strongest lesson ever to the Chief Minister and his MLAs.