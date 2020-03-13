The Telugu Desam party boss Nara Chandrababu Naidu, once a tall leader in the country, now losing his ground in the state of Andhra Pradesh itself. Out of 175 seats, TDP won only 23 seats, three (Vamsi, Maddali Giri, and Karanam Balaram) out of these few seats have left the party and are with TDP now. TDP to have at least 18 seats to keep opposition status. As per the rule, the 10% of members must be there to be recognized as the opposition. TDP now has only 20 MLA seats. if three persons ditch the party, the party leader Chandrababu Naidu will lose the leader of opposition states in Andhra. the leader of the opposition enjoys cabinet minister rank and enjoys good security, office in Assembly and other things like salary and allowances. Chandrababu Naidu is likely to lose all of them since the ruling YSRCP opened the gates for new joinings from TDP. Key leaders are defecting to the ruling party before the local body polls. MLCs and other leaders are no exception to it. Party MLC Dokka Manikya Varaprasad and party Visakha Urban unit president and former MLA S A Rahaman have left the party and joined the ruling YSR Congress. A senior leader from Jagan Mohan Reddy’s home turf Kadapa district and former MLC S Satish Reddy, former MLA from Prakasam district Kadiri Baburao too have deserted the party giving a rude shock.

Senior political analyst Ankababu said “If Jagan allows new joinings, Naidu would definitely lose his leader of opposition status. three persons already jumped and three to four sitting MLAs may join YSRCP from TDP. mainly from Prakasam and Visakhapatnam districts due to many reasons mainly they will be benefited financially. the leaders have business interests in Andhra. and even if Naidu loses the opposition leader status he may not lose the present security cover since Naxal threat is impending and He is under NSG cover. Even if TDP loses, BJP cannot benefit as expected by some central leaders.”. many YSRCP leaders off the record told the NewsX that Naidu will lose the status. Before the general election, YSRCP opened the flood gates for new joinings and before the local body polls again a large number of joinings are happening. Even the young leader of BJP Vishnuvardan Reddy told NewsX that Naidu will lose the leader of the opposition status since Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted to strengthen his own party and Chandrababu while he was in power he allowed 23 YSRCP MLAs to join TDP and some of them were made ministers also.

Andhra Minister Dharmana Krishna Das recently said Naidu will soon lose his status as the Leader of Opposition. His fate now depends on just three MLAs. It completely depends on how Jagan feels. if He wants to strip Naidu out of Cabinet rank, it’s not at all a big deal. moreover, Jagan will definitely payback since when he was the leader of the opposition, his 23 MLAs were taken by Naidu. and then-Speaker Kodela Shiva Prasad Rao did not take any action on the defected MLAs. but Jagan said, he won’t take any TDP MLA into his party, they can join the party after resigning from TDP and MLA post. if he abides by this rule, the MLAs who wish to join YSRCP should resign first. The TDP is accusing Jagan is misusing his power by targetting the MLAS’ income sources and raids by the authorities.

