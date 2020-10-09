Telugu Desam Party MLC B Chengal Rayudu accused the Jaganmohan Reddy Government of denying long-standing benefits like scholarships and other programmes to the students of weaker sections in Andhra Pradesh. Mr. Chengal Rayudu challenged the ruling YCP leaders for an open debate on ‘Vidya Kanuka’ which was nothing but another diversionary tactic of CM Jagan Reddy. The previous TDP regime gave four pairs of stitched clothes to the residential students but now this benefit was cut short.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader deplored that the Government has totally ignored the midday meal scheme and it led to denial of nutritious food to lakhs of students. On the other hand, scholarships were not being given. The poor students were greatly disadvantaged because of this.

Mr. Chengal Rayudu said that the Jagan Reddy regime was cutting short on budget allocations for the education sector since it came to power. The expenditure was also not proper. The Government has defaulted in payments to the suppliers of clothes last year. Also, only 30 per cent payments were made to the suppliers of essential commodities and those who constructed toilets and compound walls for schools.

Chengal Rayudu strongly objected to the YCP Government discontinuing the foreign education scheme for the weaker sections students. In the past, Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh were given as financial assistance for foreign aspirants among the poor students. But, the Jagan regime cancelled it altogether. The TDP leader said that the YCP has reduced the facilities that were given by the Chandrababu regime to the weaker sections by over 50 per cent.

