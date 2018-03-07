Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is likely to break alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon with Centre refusing to give in to its demand for a special status to Andhra Pradesh. The process is likely to be set into motion with the resignation of two Cabinet ministers — Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Chowdhary. The BJP had earlier made it clear that it was not possible to fulfill the impossible demands of TDP.

Unhappy with the Centre for refusing to fulfill its demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is likely to break alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon. The process is likely to be initiated with the resignation of two Cabinet ministers — Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Chowdhary. According to the reports, all 125 MLAs and 34 MLCS of TDP were in favour of the breakup of the alliance at a party meeting held in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

The reports further suggest that the two minister would be stepping down from Narendra Modi’s Cabinet on March 10 setting in motion in the process of separation. “CM Naidu is now all set to take steps to end the alliance. It will begin with the two central ministers stepping down, most likely on March 10. Withdrawing support to the NDA government at the Centre is likely to happen in the next few days after the two ministers resign,” a source was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Earlier the BJP had said that the party was committed to the welfare of people of Andhra Pradesh, but it was not feasible to fulfill the impossible demands. The alliance between TDP-BJP has been in danger for quite some time now. The Chandrababu Naidu-led party was unhappy with the announcement of Budget 2018 by Finance minister Arun Jaitley and had threatened to quit the alliance. The party had later decided to continue with the alliance but made it clear that it might be reconsidering its decision if the NDA govt does not announce any provision for the state in the budget session of Parliament.

