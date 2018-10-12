Income Tax officials on Friday conducted raids at TDP MP CM Ramesh's residence and offices in Hyderabad and other locations, reports said. Reacting fiercely on IT raids at premises linked to him, CM Ramesh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah have ordered IT raids on him.

Income Tax officials on Friday conducted raids at TDP MP CM Ramesh’s residence and offices in Hyderabad and other locations, reports said. Reacting fiercely on IT raids at premises linked to him, CM Ramesh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah have ordered IT raids on him, adding that people will answer the BJP for their wrongdoings through votes in upcoming elections. These raids have come after Ramesh issued a notice to the IT department as Public Accounts Committee member to furnish details about Income Tax raids in Andhra Pradesh.

Income tax department officials also raided close relatives of TDP leader and businessman CM Ramesh. CM Ramesh is the promoter of Rithwik Projects Pvt. Ltd. Raid is also underway at his partners in Rithwik Projects Pvt, initial reports said. Rithwik Projects Pvt is said to have a turnover of close to Rs. 1.000 crore.

In March, the TDP parliamentarian had observed fast unto death seeking the sanction of a steel plant in Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh.

He is an official spokesperson of TDP, representing the party as Rajya Sabha parliamentarian from Andhra Pradesh. Opposition parties including the Congress have accused the BJP of misusing the investigative agencies to harass their political opponents.

