N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has called for statewide protests after a Maharashtra court issued an arrest warrant against Naidu and 13 others from his Cabinet in connection a 2010 case. TDP members have slammed the arrest warrants and alleged that it BJP's conspiracy to intimate the regional party.

Following an arrest warrant against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has called for statewide protests, claiming the arrest warrant is only a political vendetta by BJP. Protests are also going to be held in Telangana. Reacting to the development, Telangana TDP president L Ramana said the arrest warrant is a conspiracy by the BJP to intimate TDP. A Maharashtra court issued non-bailable arrest warrants against TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu and 13 others in a 2010 case.

Judicial Magistrate N R Gajbhiye directed the police on Thursday to arrest all the accused. While enraged over the arrest warrant, Naidu’s son and state Information Technology Minister N Lokesh said his father would follow a legal process and would appear in the court.

Naidu and others, then in opposition in AP were taken into custody and lodged in a Pune jail after they staged a protest near the Babli project in Maharashtra.

He and his other colleagues have been charged voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, criminal intimidation among others.

CM Naidu is currently camping in Tirumala, near Tirupati, attending the annual Brahmotsavam of the Lord Venkateswara temple.

Meanwhile, TDP and BJP have been at loggerheads for a very time long, In March, Naidu pulled out of NDA over the special status and financial assistance to his state.

