The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) along with devotees held protest demonstrations at different places demanding Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to sign the mandatory ‘declaration’ before entry into Tirumala temple today.

The TDP leaders urged the CM to uphold the traditions of the temple by ‘declaring’ his faith in the deity. Former President Abdul Kalam also signed the declaration. There were many instances of non-Hindu visitors having signed the declaration before taking darshan at TTD temple.

The Opposition leaders were carrying out a parallel agitation demanding the YSRCP Government to take action against the culprits involved in attacks on temples. They blamed the Government’s negligence for the chariot burning incidents at Antarvedi and Konda Bitragunta, and the mysterious missing of three lions at Vijayawada Kanaka Durga Temple. Scores of attacks took place on the temples in the past 100 days but the Government was standing like a silent spectator.

Though the police made preventive arrests in Chittoor district and in Tirupati town, the TDP leaders came out and registered their protest against the YSRCP leaders for asking for the removal of ‘declaration’. Former Minister N Amaranath Reddy and other leaders were placed under house arrest during the day.

Former Minister Kalva Srinivasulu and former MLA Prabhakar Chowdary wrote a letter to TTD Executive Officer to take ‘declaration’ from the Chief Minister in accordance with the temple rules.

Holding placards and raising slogans, the TDP leaders and activists held a protest programme in front of the Varadarajula Swamy Temple in Tirupati. They demanded that the CM should come along with his spouse to present the sacred silken robes to the Tirumala deity.

At a protest at Rajahmundry, the TDP leaders asserted that if Jagan Reddy would not like to give his declaration, he should not come for the darshan. Some other Minister having faith in the deity may be deputed to take part in the Brahmotsavam celebrations.

The TDP protests were organised in Tirupati town, Visakhapatnam, Nandigama, Nellimarla, Rajahmundry and other places in the State. Telugu Mahila President V Anitha said that the Chief Minister should demonstration his respect for the temple by signing the ‘declaration’ before entry into the premises. The CM should set an ideal example for others to preserve and uphold the long-standing conventions at the temples.

