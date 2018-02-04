Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has decided not to break alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as of now. The decision was taken by the party after conducting a meeting with Union Minister Rajnath Singh. The party has, however, maintained that it might rethink on its decision if its demands are not met during the budget session of Parliament.

Upset over Union Budget 2018, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Sunday decided not to part ways with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as of now. The party has however reiterated that it might reconsider its decision if the NDA govt does not announce any provision for the state in the budget session of Parliament. Earlier in the day, Home Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with TDP leader and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu following which the party announced that its alliance with the saffron party will continue for the time being.

It is important to recall that TDP has been upset with BJP since the announcement of Budget 2018 by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley as the party feels the budget was not favourable to the state of Andhra Pradesh. “The budget couldn’t favour us… zero we got … if they (the Centre) don’t do anything, we should get out of the alliance, that’s what Chandrababu Naidu yesterday said,” TDP leader Rayapati Sambasiva Rao had told media earlier.

Even though TDP has decided to not break the alliance with BJP, media reports have revealed that Naidu has asked his MPs to disrupt the Parliament during the ongoing budget session so that their demands are heard by the Centre. “Even at the risk of being suspended and thrown out of Parliament, protest and make yourself and the people of Andhra Pradesh who feel let down be heard loud and clear,” Mr Naidu told the MPs at a parliamentary meeting of TDP held in Amaravati.