The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) while continuing its argument on the special status of the Andhra Pradesh state on Thursday asked Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to call an all-party meeting to discuss the issue. This move by the TDP was witnessed after the House proceedings failed to function on its 14th day. Speaking on the matter, TDP Rajya Sabha MP YS Chowdary expressed that he was sad the way both the Houses were being conducted. It was the 4th day in continuation when the no-confidence motion by TDP against the government over Andhra Pradesh special status was not taken up in the parliament.

Speaking about no-confidence motion not being taken up by the government, the TDP leader said that it’s not that the government will fall by the no-confidence motion but something which is its responsibility to take the matter for discussion and address the issue. In a political jolt to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had pulled out of the alliance after the PM Narendra Modi government failed to give special status to Andhra Pradesh. The TDP in a kind of a warning to the NDA-led government at the Centre had first withdrawn two cabinet ministers from the centre and later left the alliance. After leaving the NDA alliance, the TDP also tried to move a no-confidence motion in the Parliament against the government, however, due to the logjam in the Parliament, it has not been so far taken up.

After quitting the NDA alliance, Andhra Pradesh Minister KS Jawahar had said that BJP cheated Telugu people, this time also they have succeeded in doing so, and they will be moving a no-confidence motion in the Parliament. Meanwhile, speaking to NewsX in an exclusive interview, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Andhra Pradesh special status issue had said, “What happened in Andhra Pradesh was not what we wanted it to happen that way. It was Telegu Desam Party’s own decision to leave NDA on a very emotive issue, we see it a very illogical decision on their part. Special status because of the changed statutory and constitutional regulations, we could not deliver, but as far as funds questions is considered, we have given more than what a special status have got in last four years. We are ready to give much more for the development of Andhra Pradesh and we are as much committed to the development of Andhra Pradesh if not more than Chandrababu Naidu himself is.”

