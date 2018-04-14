After the child, studying in Class 2 of a government school in Maharashtra, had failed to solve the Math problem, the teacher had pierced his throat with cane that damaged his wind pipe and food pipe. The victim was later identified as Rohan D Janjire. The following incident took place on Tuesday in the Zilla Parishad School in Pimpalgaon village in Karjat sub-district in Maharashtra. The doctor looking after the child asked the family to rush him to Pune for treatment.

The throat of an 8-year-old boy was pierced using a wooden cane by his teacher after the child had failed to solve a Math problem. The following incident took place at a government school located at Pimpalgaon village in Maharashtra. After the child had failed to solve the problem, the teacher had pierced his throat which damaged his wind pipe, food pipe and reportedly took away his speaking ability. The victim was later identified as Rohan D Janjire. The spine-chilling incident took place on Tuesday in the Zilla Parishad School in Pimpalgaon village in Karjat sub-district.The matter was highlighted after the students had raised an alarm after finding the fellow classmate choking and blood oozing out of his throat like a fountain.

The victim who is a Class 2 student was later rushed to the hospital for the school authorities. As per reports, terming his condition to be serious, the doctor looking after the child asked the family to rush him to Pune for treatment. The child is said to be admitted in the Individual Care Unit (ICU) at a Pune hospital. As per official reports, they accused teacher has been booked on the charges of assault. However, no arrests have been made yet. Commenting on the matter, the investigating police officer said, “”The accused has been booked on charges of assault but has not yet been arrested. We are monitoring the student’s condition. After we record his statement, and if required, the charges may be enhanced.”

The following incident comes to light just a few days after a 4-year-old was brutally thrashed in Hyderabad for not paying school fees on time. The following incident also highlights the ignorance nature of the schools across the nation. In Hyderabad’s incident ,the child was struck with a hard object repeatedly that resulted in severe bruises. The parents of the child are working as plumbers in the area.

