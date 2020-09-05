Teacher's day 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes on Saturday and paid tribute to former President Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to former President Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary and offered gratitude to the teachers across the country.

Hailing the teachers as ‘heroes’, the Prime Minister lauded them for their contributions towards shaping minds and building the nation. PM Modi noted in a tweet that we remain grateful to the hardworking teachers for their contributions towards shaping minds and building the nation, on Teachers Day, we express gratitude to our teachers for their remarkable efforts, we pay tributes to Dr S. Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti.

He also tweeted a short clip from his last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme where he had introduced an idea of teachers teaching students about the lesser-known aspects of India’s freedom struggle.

We remain grateful to the hardworking teachers for their contributions towards shaping minds and building our nation. On Teachers Day, we express gratitude to our teachers for their remarkable efforts. We pay tributes to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti. #OurTeachersOurHeroes — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2020

Who better than our knowledgeable teachers to deepen our connect with our nation’s glorious history. During the recent #MannKiBaat, I had shared an idea of teachers teaching students about lesser known aspects of our great freedom struggle. #OurTeachersOurHeroes pic.twitter.com/rsJiU3juLA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2020

The Prime Minister tweeted that who would be better than the knowledgeable teachers to deepen our connection with our nation’s glorious history, during the recent Mann Ki Baat programme, he had shared an idea of teachers teaching students about lesser-known aspects of India’s great freedom struggle.

Teachers’ Day is celebrated across the country in the memory of former President Dr S Radhakrishnan, a philosopher-author and India’s second President who was born on September 5, 1888. His contributions to the field of education are exemplary. In 1962, the tradition to celebrate Teachers’ Day began to honour Radhakrishnan and all teachers.

