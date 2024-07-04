Team India Welcomed With Victory Parade In Maharashtra; NCP-SCP leader Rohit Pawar Suggests 'BEST' Bus Transport For The Parade

Nationalist Congress Party leader (Sharad Chandra Pawar faction) Rohit Pawar on Thursday said that for the Team India’s victory parade Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Bus Transport should be used as the people here are “emotionally connected.”

“Our players played well. We won the World Cup. But, if the World Cup is coming to Maharashtra for the victory parade, then ‘BEST’ (BEST Bus Transport) Bus should be used. As we are emotionally connected with the ‘BEST’ (BEST Bus Transport) bus, it should be used. The bus came from Gujarat we will provide the parking space. Instead of using big bus they should use ‘BEST bus as people are emotionally connected to that,” Rohit Pawar said.

Post-meeting, the victorious cricketers departed to the Delhi airport to take a flight to Mumbai where a grand victory parade will be held at the Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium.

Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik told ANI that India captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dubey and Yashasvi Jaiswal will meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday at the Assembly. All of them are Mumbai players.

“Today’s program in Mumbai has been organised by BCCI. Team India players from Mumbai including Captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dubey and Yashasvi Jaiswal will come to the Maharashtra Assembly tomorrow to meet CM Eknath Shinde. Being a member of MCA, I invited the players and they have accepted my invitation,” Sarnaik said.

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Secretary Ajinkya Naik has said that there will be free entry for public for the victory parade celebrating India team’s win.

Earlier today, the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team touched down in the national capital to a warm welcome from fans who waited eagerly to catch a glimpse of their favourite heroes and the trophy.

During their meeting with the Prime Minister, the ‘Men in Blue’ wore a special jersey sporting two stars over the BCCI’s emblem. The stars represented the two T20 World Cup wins. The word ‘CHAMPIONS’ was written on the jersey in bold letters.

India ended a 13-year ICC World Cup trophy drought with victory in the final, defeating South Africa by seven runs on Saturday. Virat Kohli’s 76 helped India reach 176/7 while Hardik Pandya (3/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) helped India restrict Proteas to 169/8 despite Heinrich Klaasen’s 52 in just 27 balls. Bumrah, who got 15 scalps throughout the tournament at a stunning economy rate of 4.17, got the ‘Player of the Tournament’ honours.

