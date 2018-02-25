Speaking on the National science day that will be taking place on February 28th, PM Modi also spoke about CV Raman's Nobel Prize and the 'Raman effect' and stated that Technology and artificial intelligence must be used to ensure the welfare of the poor and underprivileged. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also talked about women empowerment stating that it was their responsibility to ensure an equal participation of women in all the fields.

Addressing the people the of the nation through his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on a number of issues in his 41st edition of the radio programme. On Sunday, while addressing the masses PM Modi also congratulated the scientific community and highlighted the contribution by India in the field of science. Speaking on the National science day that will be taking place on February 28th, PM Modi also spoke about CV Raman’s Nobel Prize and the ‘Raman effect’ and stated that Technology and artificial intelligence must be used to ensure the welfare of the poor and underprivileged.

Awaring the masses about the safety of students in schools, PM Modi said that National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) must conduct mock drills in schools. He said, “National Disaster Management Authority is leading the effort towards disaster management. Urban local bodies and fire brigade must conduct mock drills in schools to create awareness among children about safety. Like joint military exercise, there should also be a joint exercise for disaster management; India has taken a lead in this direction.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also talked about women empowerment stating that it was their responsibility to ensure an equal participation of women in all the fields. He further hailed the efforts of women in making Swacchta Abhiyan as a crucial part of their society. Hailing the women community PM Modi said, “15 lakh women have carried out Swacchta Abhiyan. In 20 days, these women constructed 1,70,000 toilets.” During his address, PM Modi also stated that India has world’s largest livestock of 30 crores. He also highlighted that India produces almost 30 lakh tonnes of dung every day. However, India is not making full use of it, he added.

PM Modi further lauded the efforts of all the concerned authorities in making sure that electricity reaches to the most remote places under BJP’s rule. He said, “After spending 70 years in darkness, three villages of Elephanta islands finally got electricity connections. I congratulate the administration & people for this.” In his 41st Mann Ki Baat edition, he also wished the people a very happy and colourful Holi.

