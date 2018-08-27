Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in a strongly worded letter to PM Modi said that the historic Teen Murti complex should be left undisturbed. The letter has come on the heels of reports that Centre wants to create a museum dedicated to all Prime Ministers of India in the Teen Murti complex.

Raising concern over Centre’s reported move to create a museum dedicated to all Prime Ministers of India in the Teen Murti complex, Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in a strongly worded letter to PM Modi said that the historic complex should be left undisturbed.

The former PM went on to assert that the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) in the Teen Murti complex does not belong just to the Congress but to the entire nation.

“There was absolutely no attempt made to change the nature and character of the NMML and the Teen Murti complex in any way. But sadly, that seems to be part of the agenda of the Government of India now,” the letter dated 24 August 2018 read.

In the letter, Dr Manmohan Singh further said that NMML is dedicated to the memory of India’s first PM and the prime architect of the Indian nation-state, who left behind an indelible imprint on our country and indeed on the world.

Primary focus on Nehru

The NMML, Dr Singh contented, should remain a centre for first-rate scholarship and professional excellence while retaining its primary focus on Nehru and the freedom struggle.

“No amount of revisionism can obliterate that role and his contributions,” Dr Manmohan Singh said in the letter.

In Vajpayee’s words

Referring to Vajpayee, the letter read, “Let us respect this sentiment and keep Teen Murti as a memorial to our first Prime Minister Pandit Nehru and leave the Teen Murti complex undisturbed as it is. This way we will be respecting both history and heritage.”

