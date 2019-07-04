5 students have been arrested in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district on charges of raping a girl in March this year. The police came to know about the incident after a number of video clips were shared on social media and messaging applications.

BENGALURU:

Five students of a private college in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district have been arrested on Wednesday on charges of raping a girl in March this year. According to police, the incident came to light after a number of video clips of the incident were shared on the social media and messaging applications.

All the accused are 19 years of age and have been charged with gang rape and under strict law that protects scheduled castes and tribes. The 18-year-old girl is a member of the Dalit community knew one of the accused and went to the same college.

According to police reports, all four accused took the girl to a forested area in their car in the first week of March this year. They drugged and raped her there and recorded the incident to threaten the girl that the video would be shared on social media of she complained about the incident to anyone.

The video shows three boys assaulting the girl while the fourth filmed the incident. The video went viral and was picked up by the social media monitoring cell of the police. The police after getting the video registered a case and formed two teams to trace the accused, which led to their arrests. The fifth accused had allegedly circulated the video.

All five students have been suspended from college.

District superintendent of police B M Laxmi Prasad has warned the public not to share the video on social media and anyone caught doing that will be prosecuted.

