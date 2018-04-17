In another horrific incident which surfaced from Uttar Pradesh Etawah, the dead bodies of two sisters, 17 and 13 years old were found murdered after being shot on Tuesday morning. Reports said that the bodies of deceased have been sent for post-mortem to check whether the girls were raped before killed. The investigation has been begun, police said.

Amidst the nationwide outrage over the recent sexual assaults on minor girls in Jammu Kashmir’s Kathua and Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, another crime against women has been reported from Etawah on Tuesday morning. Two sisters, 17 and 13 years old were found murdered in Kelamau, just 500 meters away from their village in Etawah. Reports said that both the girls had gone to use the toilet in the evening. After they did not return home for some time, the family assumed that the girls had gone to attend a wedding in the village. According to police, both girls were shot dead and recovered bullets as well as their slippers from the crime spot.

According to police, the dead bodies of girls were recovered next morning after villagers in Kelamau stumbled upon them while they were going to the fields. Villagers immediately informed the family and called the police. Meanwhile, the family of the deceased was shocked and informed that they have no rivalry with anyone in the village. “We were shocked when a call in the morning informed about their murder. We don’t have any enmity with anybody. I don’t understand why anybody would kill my daughters,” ANI quoted the father of the deceased girl’s as saying.

Reports said that after the villagers asked the police officers that whether the girls were raped before being murdered, the police replied that they are waiting for the post-mortem report. The bodies of the deceased girls have been sent for the autopsy report and the investigation has begun. In another such incident that too surfaced from Uttar Pradesh, an eight-year-old girl was raped and killed in Etah district of the state on Monday evening. Reports said that the girl was choked to death by an 18-year-old youth from the same village. Shockingly, the accused was also found lying drunk near the minor’s dead body.

