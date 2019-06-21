A teenage girl was found with her wrist slashed and a plastic bag over her head lying in a pool of blood inside the washroom of her school on Thursday. The horrible incident took place in Kolkata. The girl, reportedly a Class 10 student, was rushed to the hospital but pronounced dead by the doctors.

The forensics team has reached the place, while the police suspecting this to be a suicide. According to sources, a three-page suicide note has been discovered by the police. The girl is said to be a very bright student and a class topper.

As per preliminary information, it was a case of suicide, while a homicide team of Kolkata Police has reached the school and an investigation is underway.

According to the sources, the girl had gone to the washroom around 1.40 pm, after 20 minutes people started looking for her. The girl was found motionless and bleeding from the slashed wrist in the washroom. The girl may have put on the plastic bag on her head to stop her screams from being heard.

The police are examining all the CCTV footage of the school corridor and questioning the teachers and other staff.

