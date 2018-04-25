Recalling the time when Asaram was arrested after the Jodhpur Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Court on Wednesday convicted self-styled godman in the 5-year-old rape case of the 16-year-old teenage girl, former Jodhpur court former DCP Jodhpur Ajay Pal Lamba has said that the victim's statement played a crucial role in strengthening the case against the self-styled godman as the evidence collected during the investigation matched with the statement.

The Jodhpur Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Court on Wednesday convicted self-styled godman Asaram in the 5-year-old rape case of the 16-year-old teenage girl. The verdict was pronounced amid tight security as several precautions were taken to avoid any law and order situation. Asaram was arrested in 2013 after being accused of raping a teenage girl. Recalling the time when he was arrested, former Jodhpur court former DCP Jodhpur Ajay Pal Lamba has said that the victim’s statement in the case played a crucial role in getting Asaram arrested as the evidence collected during the investigation matched victim’s statement.

Further speaking on Asaram’s arrest, former Jodhpur DCP recalled that Asaram has a mass blind followers, therefore, arresting him during that time wasn’t an easy task. Once the charges against the self-styled godman were proved, they had planned and executed a plan to arrest Asaram. Asaram was arrested by Rajasthan’s Jodhpur police from Indore in Madhya Pradesh in 2013. Apart from Asaram, 3 other accused have also been convicted in the case while 2 have been acquitted by the court.

Asaram raped the 16-year-old teen at his ashram near Jodhpur in 2013. Reports say that the self-styled godman tricked her parents to take her there. Asaram’s Chhindwara attendants said that she the girl was possessed by evil spirits and needed to be exorcised. The girl was studying in the ashram. Speaking after the court’s judgement, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said, “The time has come when people should be able to differentiate between the actual saints and the frauds, as this creates a bad image of the country in the international arena.” After the verdict, Asaram will reportedly be taken back to Jodhpur Central Jail where he had reportedly been lodged since 2013.

