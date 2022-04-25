Pulwama police and army (50RR) conducted a joint cordon and search operation in the Pahoo region

According to police, an adolescent from Srinagar was among the three terrorists killed in an encounter in Pulwama on Sunday.

Natish Wani alias Haider was a resident of Khanyar, Srinagar, who has only been in the terror ranks for a week.

Srinagar Police confirmed that “A teen from Khanyar, Srinagar, who had recently joined the terror ranks was slain in an encounter in Pulwama with two other terrorists. Active terrorists use naïve teenagers to further their own agendas. Such craziness among teenagers leads to the annihilation of families and nothing else.”

Three terrorists, including a deputy commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and a Pakistani terrorist, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama area on Sunday, according to Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Basit Arif Ahmad Hazar alias Rehan, a Deputy of LeT’s top commander, Pakistani terrorist Abu Huzaifa alias Haqqani, and Natish Wani alias Haider, a native of Khanyar, Srinagar, were among the terrorists slain.

Based on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the Pahoo region of Pulwama, the police and army (50RR) conducted a joint cordon and search operation in the area.

Meanwhile, the search operation evolved into an engagement as the concealed terrorists opened fire on the search group indiscriminately, prompting retaliation. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was afterward added to the operation.

“Three terrorists linked to the outlawed terror group LeT were murdered in the ensuing encounter, and their remains were recovered from the scene of the engagement,” police added.

However records state that all of the terrorists slain were members of groups involved in a variety of terror crimes, including attacks on police, security forces, and civilians.