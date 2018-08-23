RSS and BJP are hatching a conspiracy to kill him, alleged former Bihar health minister on Wednesday after an armed clutched his hand when he was on his way to his MLA constituency Mahua in Bihar. In early July, Tej Pratap had accused the BJP and RSS of hacking his Facebook account to create a rift between him and his family.

Former Bihar health minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Wednesday said that an armed person clutched his hand when he was on his way to his MLA constituency Mahua in Bihar. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader further termed the incident a conspiracy by the RSS and BJP to kill him. In an apparent reference to deteriorating law and order situation in the state, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s said how can we expect the Nitish Kumar government to protect common man, if ministers, MLA are not safe.

Questioning the ‘laxity’ of police, Tej Pratap said the attacker is yet to be nabbed. However, this is not the first time that Tej Pratap has attacked the BJP and RSS. In early July, Tej Pratap had accused the BJP and RSS of hacking his Facebook account to create a rift between him and his family. But the ruling coalition of NDA had rubbished all the allegations, saying that they are baseless.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi slams Modi regime, says Dalits, minorities, tribals are now not allowed to gain from the government

In June, Tej Pratap Yadav alleged that he is being sidelined within the party and threatened to quit politics. Politically utilising the comment by RJD leader, the NDA coalition had called Tej Pratap’s act his frustration at former deputy chief minister Tejashwi’s rise in the party.

ALSO READ: Asian Games 2018, Day 5 LIVE updates and results: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal kick-off singles campaign, Ankita Raina gears up for the semis

Tej Pratap Yadav is the former health minister in the Bihar government. Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son was elected as an MLA from the Mahua constituency in 2015 Assembly elections.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More